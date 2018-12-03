× Colder flow back while snow returns to the area!

After a mild weekend, colder air is back! Live Guardian Radar is tracking rain and snow at this time, while temperatures remain above 32°. This should keep roads damp and not icy through the morning. As colder air digs in this afternoon (aloft), snow showers will continue through the early evening but our temperatures never really drop too much, so roads will remain wet and not icy. Roads could get slick in spots later tonight, as temperatures drop into the 20’s but precipitation appears to be lacking by then…

More flurries around on Tuesday…in fact, snow chances will be with us off and on through Thursday but little accumulation is expected! The only concern I will be monitoring is Wednesday morning where a light dusting of snow may fall with temperatures in the low 20’s. This could create some morning rush issues…