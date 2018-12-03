Colts and Pacers bowl for toy giveaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Colts and Pacers players hit the lanes Monday night to help raise money for Amp Harris' Christmas toy giveaway.

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, Colts all-time sacks leader Robert Mathis and Pacers center Myles Turner teamed up with Harris to co-host the event at Woodland Bowl.

"We're just giving back to the kids, helping to make their Christmas," Hilton said. "Anytime you get a chance to give back, you want to give back. It's something special making the kids' days."

"Ever since I've been here, I always wanted to make sure I gave back to the community," said Turner. "Indianapolis is my second home. Its embraced me since I've been here, so it's only right that I'm out here giving back, especially during the holiday times."

Last year, over 1,000 kids received toys, books, clothes and food for the holidays. The annual giveaway was created to help single parents that need extra help around the holidays.

"This is really to show kids that people do care," Harris said. "It's really dear to my heart, because I was one of those kids. All of us come from humble beginnings where we can look back at our past and understand the importance of being in the position we are now to be able to do this."