Fishers officer credited with saving man’s life: ‘The AED gave us that chance’

FISHERS, Ind. – A Fishers police officer is credited with saving a man’s life. It happened three weeks ago.

Monday night, the two met for the first time. It was a reunion that left a room full of people, speechless.

“The gratitude I felt is just overwhelming,” said Troy Borgens.

Borgens wanted to say thank you, in person, to Fishers Police Officer Corey Miller.

“I knew his name, but I had no face to put with it. To see my wife’s reaction, my son’s reaction to seeing him again it’s just incredible.”

At 49-years-old, this husband and father never thought his heart would stop.

“Without any warning I got a widow maker heartache,” Borgens added.

He remembers that day working out and playing ball with this son. Borgens also went to the doctor soon before this incident and nothing was reported.

Thankfully that night, his family quickly stepped in. They called 911 as dispatchers walked them through CPR.

“Officer Miller arrived in 3 minutes, which based on where he told us he was in the city is just incredible. It’s like the sea of cars parted and he hit green lights is what he said,” said Borgens.

On Monday night at the Fishers Police Department, Mr. and Mrs. Brogens and their sons, dispatchers, firefighters and police officers all joined for this special reunion.

“The doctor said that he was a medical miracle,” said Borgens’ wife.

“I just remember thinking, God let me give him a chance. That’s all I was trying to do,” said Officer Miller.

Officer Miller says, if it wasn’t for having an AED in his vehicle this reunion, would not have happened.

“Without the AED’s, we can’t effectively do our job and CPR. We can do the chest compressions, but in this case the shock was needed to regain a pulse and give him a chance at life. The AED gave us that chance.”

A second chance at life, thanks to quick actions of Fishers first responders.

“I can’t thank you enough,” said Borgens.

Here’s an interesting fact – Troy Borgens previous job specialized in cardiac science. He made the electronics that goes into AED systems across the country.

Which means, his actual creation, could have been what saved his life.