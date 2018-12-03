× Funeral service scheduled this week for Logansport fire victims

LOGANSPORT, Ind. – Funeral arrangements are set for the family killed in a house fire in Logansport and their relative found dead in Carroll County.

A visitation or Joseph Huddleston, Brandi Vail, KaDee Huddleston, Swayzee Hite, Rhylie Hite, Marshall Hite and Daniel Hite will be held Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and also on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The service is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

All services will be held at LifeGate Church, 831 Burlington Avenue, Logansport.