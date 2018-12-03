× IMPD mourning loss of K9 ‘Timo’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is mourning the loss of 10-year K9 partner Timo, who lost his battle with cancer.

Timo was a 12-year-old Dutch Shepard and ended his watch on Monday. His handler, Officer Hartman, worked with Timo over the past 10 years.

The dog located over $3 million in cash, and thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs.

In one seizure, Timo located $1.875 million of cash inside one residence.

In 2017, he competed in the 18th Annual K9 Olympics hosted in Denver, Indiana. Timo earned a second place finish in Narcotic Vehicle Interiors and a third place finish in ScentLogix Narcotic.

Earlier this year, Timo was diagnosed with cancer.

After surgery and healing, the cancer returned quickly, causing Timo pain and suffering. He was a great asset to the community, narcotics detection team and will be terribly missed by his handler and fellow officers.

Thank you for your service, Timo.