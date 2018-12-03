× Indianapolis woman arrested, accused of shooting wife on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting on the west side.

The incident occurred Sunday just before 3:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of W. 9th St., near 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the back. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The victim’s wife, Chasity Combs, 34, was also transported to the hospital due to multiple dog bites.

Investigators determined the victim and Combs got into an argument and Combs allegedly threatened to kill her wife if she was going to be forced out of the home. Police say Combs then shot her wife.

Combs faces charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery and battery with injury.