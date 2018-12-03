× IPS superintendent Lewis Ferebee accepts new job with Washington, D.C. public schools

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee, superintendent of Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS), is leaving his job for a new role in Washington, D.C.

The IPS Board of School Commissioners says Ferebee has accepted the position of Cancellor of the District of Columbia Public Schools.

“We are happy for Dr. Ferebee and we are proud of his work on behalf of the students in our district. We wish him and his family nothing but success in their future endeavors, and the important work of making sure that all children have a high quality education available to them,” the board said in a statement.

It’s unclear at this time who will replace Ferebee. The board said they will meet soon to discuss interim leadership and a permanent replacement.

“IPS remains focused on the work we do on behalf of our children and families. The Board of School Commissioners will meet soon to discuss transition decisions, interim leadership and a new leadership selection process. We are committed to making sure that our schools and our children lose no momentum in the progress we are making and that the IPS System continues on our path to providing a world-class education to all our students through the hard work of our principals and our teachers,” the board said.

Former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard issued this statement: