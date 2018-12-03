Pedestrian struck, killed on near southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A male was struck and killed Monday evening by a dump truck.
Just after 7 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the area of Harding and Morris on the report of pedestrian struck.
IMPD has confirmed a pedestrian has died as a result of the incident.
After arriving to the scene, authorities determined a dump truck had the right-of-way and could not avoid striking the pedestrian.
Police say the driver stayed on the scene and do not believe anything criminal happened.