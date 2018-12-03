× Silver Alert canceled after 80-year-old man found safe

UPDATE: Police say Johnny James King was found safe.

Previous story:

FORT WAYNE, Ind.– A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing 80-year-old man.

Johnny James King was last seen in Fort Wayne Monday around 7:20 a.m. Police described him as 5′ tall, 105 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, a red, striped long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and tan work boots.

Police believe he’s in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about King’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.