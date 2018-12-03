× Stranger asks student to get into SUV in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says a child waiting for a school bus was approached by a stranger Monday.

Around 6:45 a.m., the student was encouraged by the stranger to enter an older white Ford Explorer to be taken to school.

The man is described by police as a “dark-skinned, balding, mid-30-year-old African American male wearing glasses and a shaggy beard.” He said the bus driver sent him back to pick up the student, who missed the bus.

The student didn’t believe him, and returned home.

The vehicle had a dent in the tailgate and possibly had either a broken or inoperable center brake light.

The sheriff’s office says no other reports have come in. Residents can report suspicious activity by calling 317-773-1282.