Website helps Hoosiers with limited financial means get legal assistance

INDIANAPOLIS— A new website is available to provide legal resources to Indiana residents of limited financial means and help them with civil matters including family, housing, employment, and educational services.

The website, indianalegalhelp.org , provides contact information for legal service providers in each county, questions to ask when hiring a lawyer and a variety of self-help forms covering family law and general civil matters.

The website was developed by the Coalition for Court Access. The Coalition for Court Access was created by the Indiana Supreme Court in May 2016. The Coalition is made up of nearly 20 legal stakeholders including the Indiana Bar Foundation. It works to develop and implement a statewide plan to improve the availability and quality of civil legal services for people of limited means.