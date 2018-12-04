× 8 more pet food brands recalled because ingredient could make dogs violently ill

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A few days ago we reported several brands of pet food were being recalled due to potentially high levels of vitamin D. It’s a vitamin that is essential for dogs’ health, but when too much of it is consumed, it could lead to “serious health issues,” including kidney failure or death.

Since that initial report, the FDA’s list of recalled products has continued to grow.

The FDA says it is a “developing situation and this list may not be complete.” It will be updated as more information becomes available.

As of right now, the list of recalled dry dog food products provided to the FDA includes:

Nutrisca Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food UPC 8-84244-12495-7 – 4 lb. bag UPC 8-84244-12795-8 – 15 lb. bag UPC 8-84244-12895-5 – 28 lb. bag Best by date range: February 25, 2020 through September 13, 2020

Natural Life Pet Products Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food UPC 0-12344-08175-1 – 17.5 lb. bag Best by dates range: December 4, 2019 through August 10, 2020

Sunshine Mills, Inc. Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food UPC 0-73657-00862-0 – 14 lb. bag UPC 0-73657-00863-7 – 28 lb. bag Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food UPC 0-70155-10566-0 – 40 lb. bag UPC 0-70155-10564-0 – 40 lb. bag Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food UPC 0-73657-00873-6 – 3.5 lb. bag UPC 0-73657-00874-3 – 16 lb. bag UPC 0-73657-00875-0 – 30 lb. bag

ANF, Inc. ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food UPC 9097231622 – 3 kg bag Best by Nov 23 2019 UPC 9097203300 – 7.5 kg bag Best by Nov 20 2019

Lidl (Orlando brand) Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food Lidl product number 215662 TI1 3 Mar 2019 TB2 21 Mar 2019 TB3 21 Mar 2019 TA2 19 Apr 2019 TB1 15 May 2019 TB2 15 May 2019

Kroger Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food UPC 11110-83556 – 4 lb. bag, all lots UPC 11110-83573 – 14 lb. bag All lot codes UPC 11110-89076 – 24 lb. bag All lot codes

ELM Pet Foods, Inc. ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe UPC 0-70155-22507-8 – 3 lb. bag D2 26 FEB 2019 TE1 30 APR 2019 TD1 5 SEP 2019 TD2 5 SEP 2019 UPC 0-70155-22513-9 – 28 lb. bag TB3 6 APR 2019 TA1 2 JULY 2019 TI1 2 JULY 2019 ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe UPC 0-70155-22522-9 – 40 lb. bag TB3 14 Sep 2019 TA2 22 Sep 2019 TB2 11 Oct 2019

Ahold Delhaize Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food UPC 068826718472 – 14 lb. bag All lot codes UPC 068826718471 – 28 lb. bag All lot codes UPC 068826718473 – 4 lb. bag All lot codes Nature’s Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food UPC 72543998959 – 5 lb. bag All lot codes UPC 72543998960 – 15 lb. bag All lot codes



These recalled products were sold nationwide. Symptoms of excess vitamin D include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss. If your pet is showing signs of these symptoms, contact a veterinarian immediately. Provide a full diet history to your veterinarian. You may find it helpful to take a picture of the pet food label, including the lot number.