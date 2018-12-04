× Boy Scouts volunteer arrested after allegedly abusing 15-year-old scout

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Boys Scouts volunteer has been arrested after allegedly “grooming” a 15-year-old scout for sex.

James Colter, 21, of Muncie, was arrested Tuesday following an investigation.

Muncie police believe Colter “groomed” the victim for sex after giving him special responsibilities within Boy Scouts of America.

“They met at a scouting event and that kind of started the process of him kind of taking the juvenile under his wing, so to say. We often refer to that as grooming, so he took a special interest in this child. I think it’s kind of sad because he was new to the area and he was looking for new friends and acceptance,” a detective told us.

He has been charged with five counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, along with child seduction and contributing the delinquency of a minor.

Colter has been removed from his volunteer position.

Boy Scouts of America released the following statement: