‘Fill the Foxhole’ delivers boxes to deployed troops for the holidays

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The U.A. Local 440 sends boxes filled with bits of home to troops all over the world, just in time for the holidays. It’s part of the organization’s Fill the Foxhole event that they’ve put on for five years now.

Local 440 started filling the boxes so that troops who were deployed or away from their families for Christmas or the holidays would feel loved by getting a little bit of home, even if it was from a group of strangers.

When Fill the Foxhole first started, they were only shipping out about 30 boxes for the holiday. This year, their goal was to pack more than 500, which they exceeded.

Inside the box are things like oatmeal, candy bars and chocolate, but there’s also a personal touch. Students from across the Indianapolis area wrote letters and colored pictures to the troops. Some writing things like, ‘Sorry you can’t be with your family.’ Others saying, ‘You’re my hero.’

The boxes will go to places like Afghanistan, South Korea and more, as well as other cities in the U.S.

Local 440 hopes this small box, can give those deployed a big smile.

“That’s the biggest part of it all,” says Ralph “Boomer” Culver, organizer of Fill the Foxhole. “It’s the worst season of all to be gone – the Christmas season, the holiday season, where you want to be with family and friends.”

Organizers say, it’s something so simple, but it can mean so much to those men and women that away from their families during this time of year.

“I don’t think it’s what’s in the box, it’s the fact that they’ve received a box,” says Don Bough with Local 440. “And I think the things that we’ve gotten back or the replies that we’ve gotten back, the letters are just as important, just to get a little love from home.”

This year’s event is over, but if you’d like to help in future Fill the Foxhole events, click here.