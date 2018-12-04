× Flurries, clouds and cold…welcome to December!

The cold pattern is back and in place, while flurries continue to fly from time-to-time through this morning! Won’t amount to much but could create a few slick spots out-the-door on bridges and overpasses. Limited peeks of sunshine will help to brighten the day but temperatures will remain nearly 10° below the seasonal average.

A few more robust snow showers could develop this evening and overnight and a dusting could be possible in spots through Wednesday morning. So, additional slick spots could arise for tomorrow morning too.

More sunshine likely for the weekend, as a southern storm just misses the state! This should keep us dry and out of the mix for bigger snow potential. Still a few days, so this will be watched closely…