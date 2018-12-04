Here’s where to cut your own Christmas tree around central Indiana!

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Whether it’s a family tradition, or something new you’d like to try out — there’s nothing like going to cut down your own Christmas tree!

If you’re looking for a fun, “do it yourself” experience, check out these local tree farms where you can pick and choose, or cut down your own tree just in time for the holidays.

Dull’s Tree Farm, 1765 W. Blubaugh Ave., Thorntown

Monday – Friday, 3 – 6 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday, 12 – 6 p.m.

Choose and cut trees range from 4’ to 9’ and pre-cut trees range from 4’ to 10’.

765-325-2418

Piney Acres Farm, 1115 E. 1000 North, Fortville

Tree sales take place through Dec. 24: Sunday – Friday, 12 – 8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

“U-Cut” available daily until 6 p.m.

Pre-Cut lot available daily until 8 p.m.

317-326-1700

Stoneycreek Farm, 11366 State Road 38, Noblesville

Click here for days and hours through Dec. 16.

For every tree that’s cut down, two more are planted to take its place! Hayrides to the fields are free and handsaws are provided.

*Hayrides out to the field stop at 5:15 p.m.

317-773-3344

Yakey Tree Farm, 9189 E. 106th St., Fishers.

Lost Forty Tree Farm, 4499 N. 400 East, Greenfield

Tree sales take place daily until they’re sold out for the season, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Choose a tree and cut it fresh while you’re here! Loaner handsaws are provided and chainsaws are welcome.

317-326-4670

Tower Family Tree Farm, 4416 W. Lowell Rd., Columbus

Open weekdays, 1 p.m. – dark and weekends, 10 a.m. – dark

Offers choose and cut and pre-cut trees. *Only accepts cash or check.

812-378-3505

Millbrook Tree Farm, 12615 W. County Rd 400 South, Yorktown

Tree sales take place until Dec. 19: Saturday & Sunday, 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday – Friday, 3:30 – 6 p.m.

For safety, fields close at 5:30 p.m. Pre-cuts are available until 6 p.m.

765-378-6448

Bohman Christmas Tree Farm, 387 N. County Rd 1000 East, Greensburg

Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Christmas, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Once you find the perfect tree, you can cut it down (they provide a saw) and they will load it! Pre-cut trees are also available.

812-717-0212

Trees from DeHart, 3723 S. 200 East, Franklin

Open Saturdays & Sundays until Dec. 23: 9:30 a.m. – dark.

*Cash or check only.

317-508-2276

Hobble’s Christmas Tree Farm, 2011 W. County Rd 1000 North, Jamestown

Monday – Friday: 3 – 6 p.m., Saturday & Sunday: 12 – 6 p.m.

Enjoy the traditional experience of choosing a live standing tree and cutting it yourself!

317-994-5032

Emmanuel Tree Farm, 4919 W. 300 South, Trafalgar

Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday: 12 – 5 p.m.

Offers “cut your own” Christmas trees and pre-cut trees.

317-607-9286

Homestead Pine Tree Farm, 7950 Stockwell Rd., Lafayette

Tree sales take place Thursday and Friday: 3 p.m. – dark, Saturday: 9:30 a.m. – dark, and Sunday: 1 p.m. – dark.

You have the option to cut the tree yourself with a hand saw or they have a crew to help you!

765-523-2170

Making Memories Christmas Trees, 5216 E. 600 South, Lafayette

Tree sales take place Saturdays: 9 a.m. – dark. Open weekdays: 10 a.m. – dark by appointment only. Closed Sundays.

Call: 765-337-1941 to schedule.

Did we miss one of your favorite tree farms? Email: omcclellan@fox59.com