× Lebanon girl, 4, dies after being shot by 3-year-old brother

LEBANON, Ind.– A 4-year-old girl who was shot in the head by her 3-year-old brother has died, according to police.

Izabella-Marie A. Helem was shot on Nov. 29 in the 300 Block of North Park Street around 10 a.m.

At the time of the shooting, police say the kids were being cared for by their grandparents, which neighbors say took place every day. Police said the shooting was accidental and a gun had been left unsecured in the home.

She passed away Tuesday and her family chose to donate her organs.

At this time, no criminal charges have been filed in connection with the incident. The Boone County Prosecutor’s office will determine if charges are warranted after police have completed their investigation.

Lebanon police urge all gun owners to secure the weapons in a place not accessible by children. Anyone wanting to pick up a free gun lock can do so at the Lebanon Police Department.