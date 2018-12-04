× Mooresville community mourning death of 16-year-old student after car accident

MOORESVILLE, Ind. – The Mooresville community is grieving after a 16-year-old high school junior died Monday in a car accident.

Kiersten Woodward, 16, of Martinsville, passed away as a result of injuries sustained from the accident.

The crash happened Monday afternoon on SR 144 between Mooresville and Waverly.

Kiersten attended Waverly Elementary, Paul Hadley Middle School, and Herron High School. She recently rejoined her classmates and transferred to Mooresville High School for her junior year.

Friends and family will gather to remember and celebrate the life of Kiersten Woodward Monday, December 10, 2018, 3 to 7 p.m., at the Tube Factory Art Space, located at 1125 S. Cruft Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203.

A Celebration of Kiersten’s life will begin at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.

You can read her obituary here.