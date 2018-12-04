× Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer to retire after Rose Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer will announce his retirement today, according to a release from the university.

The announcement is expected to come from Meyer at a news conference scheduled for 2 p.m.

Ohio State says Meyer’s last game before retirement will be the Rose Bowl on January 1.

Athletic Director Gene Smith will name offensive coordinator Ryan Day as the new head coach, according to the university.

Meyer is 85-9 in seven seasons as Ohio State coach, including a 54-4 Big Ten record. He has three national championships on his resume, including one with OSU in 2014 and two with Florida in 2006 and 2008.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.