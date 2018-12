× Police need help locating missing 86-year-old Speedway man

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Authorities in Speedway are asking the public’s help to locate a missing elderly man.

John Bracken, 86, was last seen earlier Tuesday.

He was last seen driving a black 2012 Ford Focus 4 door with Indiana plate ARS707.

If you have information on Bracken’s whereabouts, please call police at 317-246-4343.