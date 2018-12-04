× Timing snow showers before dry stretch; commute concerns

If you stepped outside at all today, it’s likely you saw at least a few flakes. Flurries and scattered light snow showers have been with us all day long throughout Central Indiana. You can see in the image below, a brief snow shower coming down in Indianapolis earlier this afternoon. It wasn’t enough to leave any accumulation on the ground. However, this moisture, along with the continued snow showers overnight, may cause for some slick road conditions by early tomorrow morning. Particularly on untreated roadways.

For most of us, highs barely made it above freezing. Didn’t like it? Bad news, we’ll see similar temperatures tomorrow afternoon.

Widely scattered isolated flurries and light snow showers will linger on and off overnight. We’re not looking at any accumulation aside from a possible dusting.

Wednesday afternoon is dry with a little more sunshine. However, it will be cold. Highs only topping out in the lower 30’s. It will be a while before we see much relief from the cold. A reinforcing cold front passes Thursday afternoon, bringing an additional surge of cool air and the chance for snow showers during the afternoon and evening. We’ll continue to update you on the timing and track of that system as we get closer.

Dreaming of warmth? Hang in there. The 8-14 day outlook suggesting we could see above average temperatures by late next week. However, I can tell you that these temperatures aren’t necessarily “warm.” We’re really only looking at highs in the mid 40’s. But that would be an improvement over this week, and the over the average high temperature for this time of year, which is currently in the lower 40’s.