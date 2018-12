× All lanes of EB I-74 closed in Shelby County near Waldron due to deadly crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – All lanes of EB I-74 are closed in Shelby County near Waldron due to a deadly crash.

Indiana State Police says a car crashed into the ditch near the St. Paul / Middletown interchange.

It’s a single car accident. All EB lanes are expected to be closed for at least the next 45 minutes.