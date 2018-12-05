CVS employee in Greenfield fired after stopping thief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD, Ind. - An employee is upset with CVS Pharmacy after a robbery at his store. Zacharia Phillips claimed he was fired for stopping a thief from stealing drugs and he doesn't think it was fair.

Surveillance video captured two CVS employee pulling a man to the ground as he tried to run out the front door. Phillips is one of the workers in the video. He said the man pushed a pharmacist and attempted to take Oxycodone.

His quick decision though cost him his job. Phillips said his boss fired him and his coworker a few days later.

"I was defending myself, defending my pharmacist," he said.

Phillips has been working for CVS for five years. Phillips said the company told him he violated their policy.

"If we get attacked, we are not even allowed to defend ourselves," Phillips said.

An employment attorney said CVS can fire the two employees since they were not under contract. It's called at-will employment.

"It means you can be terminated by your employer at any time for any reason at all whether it is a good reason or bad reason or no reason at all," said Jay Meisenhelder.

Meisenhelder believed these workers probably don't have a strong case unless they were discriminated against.

Phillips said it happened so quick that he didn't have time to think about CVS' policy. He does not regret his decision.

"He could have been out to hurt somebody else or endangered somebody’s life if he had gotten drugs," Phillips said.

CVS Pharmacy said the safety and well-being of their customers and employees is always their highest priority. They sent us the following statement:

"We have stringent security policies and procedures in place to prohibit actions by employees that would jeopardize their safety and the safety of others. The actions of two employees at our Greenfield store during a recent attempted robbery violated those policies and procedures by initiating a physical confrontation, which led to our decision to separate them from the company."

Greenfield police arrested the man accused of fighting with an employee during a robbery at a CVS store. They said the suspect 22-year-old Jagger A. Maupin wasn’t carrying any weapons. They took him into custody and transported him to the Hancock County Jail. Police found Maupin’s car about a block away from the store and said they weren’t looking for any additional suspects in connection with the robbery.

Preliminary charges against Maupin include robbery, resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice, theft and battery.