Homemade peppermint marshmallows, hot cocoa mix make for a great holiday gift
Homemade Peppermint Marshmallows
Yield: Makes about 2 dozen marshmallows
Ingredients
- Small amount of butter or your nonstick spray of choice and powdered sugar to coat pan
- 3 (.75ounce) packets unflavored gelatin
- 1/2 cup cold water
- 1 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup light corn syrup
- 1/2 cup cold water
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon mint extract
- Red food coloring (if desired)
Directions
- Grease pan with butter and dust with powdered sugar
- Combine three packets of unflavored gelatin with water. Let mixture sit for at least five minutes.
- Combine granulated sugar, light corn syrup, water, and salt in medium sauce pan.
- Stick candy thermometer on pan’s edge, making sure it doesn’t touch the bottom, and place over medium heat. Bring to a boil, and once it reaches 234°, remove from the heat.
- Add gelatin to bowl of mixer and start mixing at medium speed. Slowly pour sugar syrup into gelatin.
- When all sugar syrup is added, turn mixer up to medium high speed, and beat until mixture starts to pull away from the bowl, or about 8 to 10 minutes.
- Add vanilla and mint extracts, and beat on high speed for one more minute.
- Add several drops of red food coloring and slowly mix to make peppermint swirls.
- Acting quickly, pour mixture into greased baking dish.
- Let marshmallows sit uncovered for about 8 hours at room temperature or about 4 hours in the refrigerator.
- Once you’re ready to cut, loosen pan edges with knife and lift out of baking pan.
- Place eon cutting board and cut marshmallows into squares. Store in an airtight container with plenty of powdered sugar to prevent them sticking to each other for up to tone month.
Homemade Hot Cocoa Mix
Yield: Makes about 10 cups of mix
Ingredients
- 5 cups of powdered milk
- 1 1/2 cup of non-dairy coffee creamer
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 3 cups unsweetened cocoa powder
- (Optional: 6 candy canes, crushed)
Directions
- Combine all of the ingredients and sift together in a very large bowl.
- Add crushed peppermints if you desire.
- Divvy out mix using cellophane bags, mason jars, empty mugs, empty wine bottles, etc.
- Pair with homemade marshmallows for adorable DIY gift.
Directions for how to prepare hot cocoa
- Combine 1/4 cup mix with 1 cup boiling water or milk.
- Mix well and let cool before drinking.