× Indiana midterm election turnout hit 51 percent

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Voter participation in Indiana’s fall election was 51 percent, the first time since 1994 that the state topped 50 percent in a midterm election.

Secretary of State Connie Lawson announced the results Thursday, along with a report on each county.

Henry County had the highest turnout in Indiana with 64 percent of registered voters casting a ballot. Spencer County was second at 62 percent.

Vigo and Madison counties had the lowest turnout at 44 percent of registered voters. In Switzerland County, in southeastern Indiana, 69 percent of ballots were cast early or through the mail.