Indy Humane Society hosts toy drive in remembrance of dog, ‘Pedro’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Humane Society of Indianapolis is asking for help to fulfill the wish list of its furry friends this holiday season.

Right now, the shelter is hosting “Pedro’s Little Red Wagon Toy Drive” to replace old, worn out toys for dogs and cats.

The drive is named after one of the volunteer’s rescue dogs, who passed away unexpectedly in September.

“I thought this Christmas, why don’t make something good come of all this and have a toy drive in memory of Pedro,” said Laura Bernat, creator of the toy drive. “I came up with the idea for Pedro’s Little Red Wagon Toy Drive because Pedro would always ride through the neighborhood in his red wagon.”

You can drop off toys in the red wagon during adoption hours: Monday – Wednesday & Friday, 1 – 7 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.