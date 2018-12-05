× Infant ibuprofen recalled due to high concentrations; sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar

Tris Pharma issued a voluntary recall notice on Wednesday for Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension due to products that have been found to potentially have higher concentrations of ibuprofen.

Infants who may be more susceptible to a higher potency level of drug may be more vulnerable to permanent NSAID-associated renal injury.

They were sold at Family Dollar, Walmart and CVS.

Below is information on each of the recalled product’s labels.