UPDATE: Police say one student died in bus crash in Marshall County

UPDATE: One student died in the school bus crash, police tell WSBT.

One lane of southbound traffic has reopened on US-31 and northbound is still closed.

It’s still unclear which school district this bus is from.

School officials tell WSBT, the bus involved in the crash was not from Plymouth or Argus schools.

A Plymouth bus is coming to pick up the children from the scene.

Original story:

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind.– A school bus has been involved in a crash with a semi-truck on US-31 between Argos and Plymouth, Marshall County dispatch confirms.

Dispatch tells us injuries have been reported, but there are no details yet on who exactly was hurt.

Avoid the area as roads will likely be blocked.

This is a developing story.