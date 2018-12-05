Link between parents and giving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays are about giving. And so is a local mother and daughter duo. Barb Fleming Cecil and Laura Carroll are part of Impact 100 Greater Indianapolis. They join us this morning with a simple message for families. Giving is a lesson passed on from parents.

The recent Women's Philanthropy Institute study Women Give 2018 confirmed that parental giving matters. Whether parents give, and how frequently parents give, is related to whether their adult children give. In 2016, 72 percent of all charitable giving came from individuals and one pivotal finding is that parents` giving is more strongly linked to whether daughters give than whether sons give.

During this season of giving, I thought it might be of interest to have a mother & daughter who are members of Impact 100 Greater Indianapolis discuss the trend of mother-daughter duos in the organization and why they thought it was important to get their daughters involved. They could answer questions for viewers like: What did you do that you think significantly increased the likelihood of your daughter giving to charity; What are the perks of participating in philanthropy together?

