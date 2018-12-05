× Man shot, pistol whipped during north side attempted robbery; masked men fled after wife shot back

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was reportedly shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday night on the north side.

At around 9 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 3700 block of Graceland on the report of an attempted robbery.

Police say a man was coming back from running errands when two masked men shot and pistol whipped him. His wife reportedly fired a shot to scare the men off.

IMPD says two children were also inside.

The man was shot in the leg and was taken to Eskenazi. His condition is stable.

The masked men have reportedly fled. If you saw anything, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.