Person hospitalized after getting hit near elementary school on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person was hit by a car on the far east side of Indianapolis.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. near 10th Street and German Church Road outside of Eastridge Elementary School.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

IMPD says they are investigating the crash and the possibility that the driver suffered a medical issue.