Renewed chill behind Thursday’s snow and cold front

December living up to its billing as the CLOUDIEST month of the year. Just 5 days in and we’ve had only 13% the possible sunshine. We lose another 9 minutes of daylight this month.

More snow will fall Thursday ahead of the next cold front. The timing is late Thursday morning into early Thursday afternoon. Before the wind shift, a coating of snow is likely. Accumulation will likely be one inch ore less in most locations and at times could mix with rain. Slick spots by noon and for the evening commute are possible especially on untreated roads.

COLD BUT QUIET? A SOUTHERN STORM BREWS