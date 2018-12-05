Renewed chill behind Thursday’s snow and cold front
MORE CLOUDS
December living up to its billing as the CLOUDIEST month of the year. Just 5 days in and we’ve had only 13% the possible sunshine. We lose another 9 minutes of daylight this month.
It is a wintry scene Wednesday afternoon but clouds will break and snow flurries will stop later this evening.
RENEWED COLD
The chilly weather is here for the time being with a renewed punch of cold air following a cold front Thursday.
More snow will fall Thursday ahead of the next cold front. The timing is late Thursday morning into early Thursday afternoon. Before the wind shift, a coating of snow is likely. Accumulation will likely be one inch ore less in most locations and at times could mix with rain. Slick spots by noon and for the evening commute are possible especially on untreated roads.
COLD BUT QUIET? A SOUTHERN STORM BREWS
Beyond Thursday’s snow, a quiet and cold stretch will continue with eyes on a southern storm system for the weekend. At this time the storm system is still on track to take a southern route. Often these storms will pull north or west of the their track but by how much is still to be determined. We will monitor but for now the storm is south.