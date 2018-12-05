Snowy start creating a slow, slick morning rush hour! More snow on Thursday…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Light but steady pockets of snow are falling now this morning across the state and will continue through noon! Although totals are light and will range from a dusting to an inch, roads are slick and snow covered in spots. The morning rush hour will slow and some school delays are expected. By the afternoon, the upper wave will be east and a ridge (stable air) will move in allowing for the day to end with some sunshine!

Another system will approach quickly on Thursday and by the afternoon creating another round of rain/snow mix. With temperatures near freezing (32°), some will melt and some will accumulate. Totals should remain around 1" or less for our viewing area. These nuisance snows aren't amounting to a lot of snow but certainly can create issues for travel at times.

This weekend still looks dry to begin but this southern storm will not go away for Indiana in the latest future computer runs. We are still a few days out, expect a better idea on its potential for the southern half of the state within the next 24-48 hours. Take it slow and have a good hump day!