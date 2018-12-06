× 2 males in critical condition after being found shot on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people are in critical condition after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis on Thursday.

Officers were called to the scene in the 3800 block of 31st St. near N. Sherman Dr. at about 9:51 p.m. to investigate a report of a shots fired. When authorities arrived, they found the two victims.

IMPD says one victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in “extremely critical” condition and the other was transported to Methodist Hospital in “critical but stable” condition. According to IMPD, both are under the age of 25.

Police say they have everyone believed to be involved in the incident detained and those people are being transported downtown to be interviewed.

A third people was shot on the east side around the same time, but that shooting appears to be the result of an attempted robbery at a McDonald’s.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.