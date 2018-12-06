× 2018 Fantasy Football: Week 14 Thursday night start ’em or sit ’em

By Joe Hopkins

I hope you enjoy defense because tonight’s showdown between the Jaguars and Titans will likely be a low-scoring affair. Both Jacksonville and Tennessee rank in the bottom five in points scored, while their defenses have surrendered the fifth and sixth-fewest points, respectively. Though the Jaguars have been all but eliminated from the playoffs, they would certainly relish playing the spoilers for the Titans, who find themselves one games back from a wild card spot.

Each week I sift through the schedule to find the best and worst match-ups in fantasy football. I chose two quarterbacks, two tight ends and two defenses to start, along with three running backs and three receivers. I then find the same number at each position to sit and detail the reasons why.

Any players from the Thursday game that make the list are featured in this standalone article. The rest of the list is released on Saturday so to advise you with the most up-to-date information available.

I make these suggestions based on each player’s weekly match-ups, surrounding talent and in-game usage. While predicting the future is anything but easy, using these tools can help us make better choices when determining which players we start or sit from week to week.

Start

Defense

Jacksonville Jaguars:

The Colts were averaging 29.5 points per game before being shutout by Jacksonville last week. The Jaguars have been stingy all season, giving up the third-fewest yards (315.6) and fifth-fewest points (20.2) on a per game basis. Lately, they’ve created more of the big plays that made them so special last year, forcing multiple turnovers and multiple sacks in two of the last three weeks. Tonight, Jacksonville aims to feast on a Titans offense that has mustered up the fifth-fewest points (18.4) and yards (310.2) per game, while allowing the second-most sacks (42).

Sit

Wide Receiver

Corey Davis:

Consistent targets are beginning to translate into consistent production for Davis, who’s scored three touchdowns over his last four games. The issue this week lies in a brutal matchup with a Jaguars defense that has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points (PPR) to opposing receivers. Jacksonville has surrendered the fewest passing touchdowns (15) and the third-fewest passing yards per game (207.2) this season.

Check back on Saturday for the full slate of Start/Sits.