Brighten the holiday season by visiting these central Indiana light displays

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Many communities in central Indiana turn into a winter wonderland this time of year! As you celebrate the holidays with your family, brighten the season by checking out these local light displays.

1 Adrian Marks Dr, Frankfort, IN 46041

Open dusk until 9 p.m. nightly until January 1

Free!

N Matter Park Rd, Marion, IN 46952

Open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly until December 31.

Cost is $5 per car, and it will get you an admission sticker that’s good all season long.

3113 W Co Rd 800 N, Rossville, IN 46065

Open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly until December 31.

Free!

2317 N Lafountain St, Kokomo, IN 46901

Open 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily through December 27.

No charge, but donations are accepted with the money going to We Care charities

12501 Reynolds Dr, Fishers, IN 46038

Open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily through January 1.

Free! Donations benefitting local food bank accepted.

Soldiers and Sailors Monument in downtown Indianapolis

Open daily though the season.

Free!

422 W. Meridian Street, Sharpsville, IN

Open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and open until 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday until December 25.

Free!

4790 West 16th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222

Open 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday until December 30.

Cost is $25 Monday through Wednesday and $30 Thursday through Sunday.

4000 N Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46208

Open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. until January 6.

Online prices are $20 adults, $12 for kids ages 6 to 17, and free for kids 5 and under. Door prices are $25 adults, $17 for kids ages 6 to 17, and free for kids 5 and under.

Charlestown’s City Square located at 304 Main Cross Street

Light show starts at 7 p.m. ever night until January 1.

Free!

78 N Holiday Blvd, Santa Claus, Indiana

Open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until December 9. Open nightly starting December 14 through December 30. Hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. CST.

$15 per vehicle

600 E Main St, Danville, IN 46122

Open 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday until December 30. Closed on Christmas.

Cost is $5 Monday-Thursday and $10 Friday-Sunday.

2750 S Pleasant Grove Farms, Lyons Indiana 47443

Open 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily until January 1.

Free!

1200 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46222

Open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday until December 30.

Cost is the regular price of zoo admission.