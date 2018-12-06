Brighten the holiday season by visiting these central Indiana light displays

Posted 2:29 PM, December 6, 2018, by , Updated at 02:32PM, December 6, 2018

Photo credit Oaklawn Acres

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Many communities in central Indiana turn into a winter wonderland this time of year! As you celebrate the holidays with your family, brighten the season by checking out these local light displays.

TPA Park Festival of Lights

1 Adrian Marks Dr, Frankfort, IN 46041

Open dusk until 9 p.m. nightly until January 1

Free!

Walkway of Lights

N Matter Park Rd, Marion, IN 46952 

Open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly until December 31.

Cost is $5 per car, and it will get you an admission sticker that’s good all season long.

Oaklawn Acres Christmas Lights

3113 W Co Rd 800 N, Rossville, IN 46065

Open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly until December 31.

Free!

Photo credit Oaklawn Acres

We Care Park

2317 N Lafountain St, Kokomo, IN 46901

Open 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily through December 27.

No charge, but donations are accepted with the money going to We Care charities

Reynolds Farm Equipment

12501 Reynolds Dr, Fishers, IN 46038

Open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily through January 1.

Free! Donations benefitting local food bank accepted.

Circle of Lights

Soldiers and Sailors Monument in downtown Indianapolis

Open daily though the season.

Free!

Sharpsville Lights!

422 W. Meridian Street, Sharpsville, IN

Open 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and open until 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday until December 25.

Free!

Lights at the Brickyard

4790 West 16th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222

Open 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday until December 30.

Cost is $25 Monday through Wednesday and $30 Thursday through Sunday.

Winterlights

4000 N Michigan Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46208

Open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. until January 6.

Online prices are $20 adults, $12 for kids ages 6 to 17, and free for kids 5 and under. Door prices are $25 adults, $17 for kids ages 6 to 17, and free for kids 5 and under.

Charlestown Christmas City

Charlestown’s City Square located at 304 Main Cross Street

Light show starts at 7 p.m. ever night until January 1.

Free!

Photo credit City of Charlestown

Santa Claus Land of Lights

78 N Holiday Blvd, Santa Claus, Indiana

Open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until December 9. Open nightly starting December 14 through December 30. Hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. CST.

$15 per vehicle

Danville Winterland Holiday Light Show

600 E Main St, Danville, IN 46122

Open 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday until December 30. Closed on Christmas.

Cost is $5 Monday-Thursday and $10 Friday-Sunday.

Pleasant Grove Christmas light show

2750 S Pleasant Grove Farms, Lyons Indiana 47443

Open 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily until January 1.

Free!

Christmas at the Zoo

1200 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46222

Open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday until December 30.

Cost is the regular price of zoo admission.

 