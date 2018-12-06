× Caught on Camera: Thief targeting small businesses in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A thief is targeting small businesses in Broad Ripple. IMPD is investigating three robberies in the past five days.

In the most recent robbery, the thief was caught on camera. On Wednesday evening, with less than an hour until closing time, the thief hit The Shop with one employee was inside the store. The masked man reportedly forced her to the ground, took her phone and money and took off. He was in and out in the matter of seconds.

“The $200 means nothing to us. The safety of our employees is what we care about the most, especially the girl employees, they’re afraid to come to work now,” said Brian Kelly, co-owner of The Shop.

The spree started Saturday afternoon at a t-shirt shop called Teeki Hut. Three days later, just before 6 p.m., the robber held an employee at gunpoint at Three Dog Bakery.

“I wanted to do what he said. I was like I don’t’ want to die. I had a feeling he would kill me if I didn’t do what he says,” said Meredith Schmitt, a robbery victim.

All three of the businesses are within a block of one another along Broad Ripple Ave. Two of the cases happened during daylight.

“I just want him to know he’s going to get caught. Time’s up. (It’s) not ok. You will not keep doing this to our community and we won’t rest until he’s apprehended. Crime is never the answer,” said Colleen Fanning, executive director with the Broad Ripple Village Association.

This thief has done enough and now these small businesses want him off their street.

“You either have to be desperate or evil to do something like that, maybe he was both. I don’t know,” said Kelly.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in any of the incidents. If you know anything that could help detectives catch the thief, call Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.