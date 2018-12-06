× Colts’ DE Jabaal Sheard nominated for NFL Man of the Year Award

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts have selected defensive end Jabaal Sheard as the team’s nominee for this year’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The annual award recognizes a player’s outstanding contributions off the field as well as his play on it.

Sheard has served his communities in several ways, giving to children, visiting patients in the hospital and starting a professional mentoring program for kids through the Boys and Girls Club.

“I am honored to be the Colts’ nominee for the Man of the Year Award and humbled to be considered for an award in the name of the great Walter Payton,” Sheard said. “With our jobs as NFL players comes a huge platform to brighten and improve the lives of others, and that’s what I strive to do every day.”

Sheard will wear a special helmet decal for the rest of this season.

The NFL began presenting the award in 1970. Two Colts have won. Johnny Unitas won the inaugural award and Peyton Manning won in 2005.

The winner of this year’s award will be announced at the NFL Honors show in Atlanta on Feb. 2, the night before Super Bowl LIII.