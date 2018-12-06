Holiday Bazaar celebrates foreign cultures this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Find a handmade holiday gift and see how Christmas trees are decorated around the world. Sherman visited the site of the Holiday Bazaar and World of Trees Expo to see how different cultures will be on display this weekend.
