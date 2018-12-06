IMPD officers save shivering dog from streets, remind public of cold animal ordinance

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are reminding residents to protect their animals from the cold weather after a dog was found hungry and shivering on the near east side Thursday.

IMPD says Officer Stacy Riojas discovered the pup near E. 10th St and Lasalle St. around lunch time. Neighbors said the dog appeared to have been abandoned, so Riojas and her partner got a leash around the pup to keep him out of traffic and gave him some treats.

Police say they then contacted Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS), who responded and took the pup to the shelter to warm up and get some much needed food.

As temperatures drop in the region, IMPD wants Hoosiers to remember that, “If you’re cold, they’re cold. Bring them inside.”

It’s actually against the law in the Circle City to leave animals outside when temperatures are at or below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, or if a wind chill warning has been issued for the city. You could face fines or jail time if you fail to properly care for your pets in cold weather.

Follow these tips from IACS to keep your pets safe and warm:

The best place for your pet is inside, but if kept outdoors, your pet must have access to dry shelter. A structure with space to move around will help shield animals from the cold winter air.

Keep animals warm and safe by using straw in outdoor shelters. Blankets and towels draw moisture and don’t provide as much insulation and warmth as straw.

Animals are just as susceptible to hypothermia and frostbite as you are. Bring them inside as often as you can and, when nature calls, accompany them when they venture outdoors.

Keep water available outside and check the dish every few hours to make sure it hasn’t frozen over. Consider investing in a heated water dish to avoid the hassle of a frozen water bowl.

If you are concerned for the safety of an animal, you can call the Mayors Action Center at 317-327-4622. If you are in need of help with your pet or need supplies for your pet, you can call FIDO at 317-221-1314. If you know where the dog rescued by police belongs, contact IACS at 317-327-1397.