× Facial reconstruction images released of ‘Jane Doe’ found dead in Boone County in 1992

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – New facial reconstruction images have been released of a female found dead in Boone County about 26 years ago.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office shared the images on Thursday and asked the community to help identify the female depicted.

The sheriff’s office says the body of “Jane Doe” was found at the bottom of the northbound ramp to I-65 from SR 47 on May 3, 1992.

The unidentified female was estimated to be between 17 and 22 years of age, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds when she died, according to from the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs).

She also reportedly had very short red brown hair and couple tattoos, including the word “MOM” on her upper right arm, “LOVE” on her right breast, a cross with two hearts on her right breast, and a cross on her right hand.

NamUs says she was wearing a yellow tank top and socks.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the female or the circumstances surrounding her death is asked to call sheriff’s office at (317-727-1962).