Snow ends and temperatues drop; Still watching southern storm for the weekend

At precisely 3:14 p.m. the winds shifted. That was the time when a cold front passed the airport and a new surge of colder air began. Temperatures will fall quickly behind the front for the rest of the evening. We dipped to the freezing mark at 3:45 p.m. and will continue the fall for the rest of the night.

The snow has fallen during daylight hours and when temperatures for most were above freezing. Walkways and untreated roadways may turn slick as the colder air arrives. A few slick spots are possible as the temperatures lower this evening.