Snow ends and temperatues drop; Still watching southern storm for the weekend

CUTTING OFF THE SNOW
Snow is ending quickly from northwest to southeast. Moving at 30 mph, the back edge should pass downtown Indianapolis around 5:30 p.m.
At precisely 3:14 p.m. the winds shifted. That was the time when a cold front passed the airport and a new surge of colder air began. Temperatures will fall quickly behind the front for the rest of the evening. We dipped to the freezing mark at 3:45 p.m. and will continue the fall for the rest of the night.
The snow has fallen during daylight hours and when temperatures for most were above freezing. Walkways and untreated roadways may turn slick as the colder air arrives. A few slick spots are possible as the temperatures lower this evening.
It is getting cold behind this front. Temperatures will lower into the middle teens by sunrise Friday. The tradeoff for the cold is clearing! Sunshine is in the forecast Friday and Saturday. Welcome that, it has been an awfully cloudy start to the month of December with only 13% of the possible sunshine.
SUNSHINE HERE STORM THREATENS DOWNSTATE
Sunshine here will hold entering the weekend but eyes are still on a southern storm system, the track still staying south but still in question. Downstate Indiana is still inline for an accumulation snow. We will continue to monitor trends.