LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- A high-tech startup is using technology to make teeth straightening more accessible and more affordable. The doctors behind Candid send you everything you need to straighten your teeth at home. Rich DeMuro visited one of their stores to see how the program works.
Straighten your teeth at home
