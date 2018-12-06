Take a look at this: ‘Walking Dead’ star adopts donkey, emu ‘couple’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jack and Diane are a male donkey and a female emu who became an unlikely pair of best friends.

They were found together at a seemingly abandoned North Carolina farm. Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, a nonprofit bird sanctuary, took them in.

Staffers say the two were strongly bonded and didn't do well when they were separated.

They say the animals are every meal together and even slept side-by-side.

But now, the adorable couple have a forever home with a celebrity caretaker.

Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan adopted the animals to keep them from being separated.

Jack and Diane are now living together on Morgan's farm in New York.

A trio of horses were caught on camera horsing around behind a TV station's live shot.

A North Carolina news crew was preparing to do a live report outside a school in Durham when three horses that appeared to have gotten loose randomly showed up.

It's unclear how long they had been on their own, but someone was able to safely lure the horses away using food, before the TV crew's "mane" event.