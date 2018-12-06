× Tony and Lauren Kanaan named honorary chairs of Rev

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – 2013 Indianapolis 500 champion Tony Kanaan and his wife, Lauren will be the honorary chairs for this year’s Rev at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The annual party serves as the ceremonial start to the month of May and showcases the local food scene, while raising money for the Indiana University Health Foundation.

“It’s awesome,” Tony Kanaan said, “I was quite honored when they invited me to be chair of Rev. It’s the biggest party we have at the speedway apart from victory lane at the end of the month.”

Over 3,000 people are expected to attend the event with offerings from over 60 Indianapolis restaurants and entertainment from 20 acts, including a DJ in the flag stand above the start/finish line.

Rev is IU Health’s largest fundraiser, raising over $2.5 million the last five years. The money has been used for injury prevention and critical care programs and for the IU Health Emergency Medical Center at the track.

“It’s the least we can do, especially with IU Health,” said the A.J. Foyt Enterprises driver. “Those doctors take care of us the entire year on the IndyCar circuit, even when we’re here in Indy. If I can give something back, that’s why we’re doing this.”

Scott Dixon (2014), Simon Pagenaud (2015), James Hinchcliffe (2016), Josef Newgarden (2017) and Graham Rahal (2018) have served as previous honorary driver chairs.

This year’s Rev is on Saturday, May 4, one week before the INDYCAR Grand Prix on the IMS road course. Tickets are already on sale.