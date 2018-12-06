× Tracking afternoon snow; accumulations likely in spots!

A better start out-the-door this morning, as roads are dry and the radar is quiet! Still cold and cloudy to start the day but not slick. Nonetheless, snow is on the way this afternoon for the entire area and could begin as early as 10 a.m. in northwestern Indiana! Temperatures will play a role in how much falls and actually accumulates.

It appears that from Indy north, around 1-1.5″ should fall and likely stick, with most roads wet to lightly covered (mainly grass). From south of I-70 and down through our southern fringe counties, temperatures will likely be above 32° when the snow is falling. With that said, totals will be less and mainly confined to grassy patches. Regardless, an inch or less for most should be expected.

Snow will be tapering down after sunset, while skies begin to clear. This will create very cold start Friday morning with temperatures in the teens. SUNSHINE–YES, SUNSHINE–is back on Friday! Feels like forever since the sun has shined here in downtown, so be sure to enjoy!

This weekend’s southern storm solution is starting to come into focus. Although, a few days still out, it appears that we will miss out on this one. The wintry mix will stay well south of Indianapolis, although clouds will impact us on Sunday, as it travels towards the Appalachians! A more definitive answer on a shift to the north will be determined within the next 24 hours.