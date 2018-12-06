× Victim shoots attempted robber in McDonald’s drive-thru on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An attempted robber was shot in a McDonald’s drive-thru on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday night.

Metropolitan police say the incident happened at the restaurant in the 2500 block of N. Emerson Ave.

According to police, when the suspect tried to rob the victim, a struggle ensued over a gun outside of their cars. That’s when police say the victim ended up shooting the attempted robber.

Police say the suspect is listed in “good condition” and has been arrested.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.