Zionsville West locked down after Tupperware of ammunition discovered on campus

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – The discovery of a small plastic Tupperware container with eight to ten unspent rounds of .45 caliber ammunition inside prompted a morning lockdown at Zionsville West Middle School on Thursday, school officials said.

The ammunition container was found in the snow along a parking lot sidewalk adjacent to the school around 8 a.m., as about 1,100 students and faculty were arriving to start their day.

Superintendent Scott Robison said the unusual discovery was made during a routine security check of school grounds, and authorities “determined that an abundance of caution was appropriate in going to lockdown.”

As police made a complete sweep of the campus perimeter, officials used handheld metal detector wands to screen hundreds of students and staff before allowing them into the school building.

Robison described it as a “calm proceeding,” saying there were no other developments and adding it was “a normal day thereafter.”

Authorities indicated there was no gun found at the scene, and an investigation determined the bullets had apparently fallen accidentally out of the vehicle of a parent who had dropped off a student.

“The weapon associated with the inadvertently spilled ammunition container is at the family’s home and is secure,” Robison said in a statement.