12 Chefs of Christmas benefits City Market

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Twelve local chefs and breweries are coming together for one holiday event. Twelve Chefs of Christmas was created to benefit the Indianapolis City Market. Sherman went downtown to see how local vendors are preparing for it.
