Indianapolis woman celebrates 37th birthday by helping others

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – People celebrate their birthdays in different ways. Some take a nice vacation or maybe go out for a night on the town.

Indy native Jessica Malone is doing things a little different by giving out supplies to the homeless on her 37th birthday. She had the idea to give back while she was on a date with her husband downtown.

“I noticed that it is a huge population of homeless people that hangout here on the circle and most of them are my age,” Malone said.

Instead of treating herself on her birthday she decided to help others.

“I told my momma I wanted 37 blankets for my birthday and we got it,” Malone said.

She also got 37 hats, gloves, and sandwiches to hand out to the homeless. It might seem like a small gesture, but it goes a long way for someone who doesn’t have a roof over their head.

Malone said this was an opportunity to teach her kids that the holiday season is more than just receiving things. It’s about giving back and helping others.

“I can tell them, tell them, and tell them until. Until they are actually walking it and seeing it for themselves it’s something I want them to be passionate about as well,” Malone explained.

Because no matter where you end up in life, Malone wants her kids to know homelessness can happen to anyone and there’s always time to give back.

“Believe it or not God is good. God is great all the time,” Malone said.

Malone also rented a party bus with her friends and family to go around the city to hand out more supplies Friday night.